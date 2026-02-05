Lawmakers seek leaders to honor for annual Women of Distinction event 

Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang are hosting their annual Women of Distinction event next month.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the elected officials are looking to honor those who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in their community.

Colton’s district covers Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights

Zhuang’s district also includes Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights, as well as Gravesend, Borough Park and Sunset Park.

Colton and Zhuang are looking for local leaders and residents to help nominate women who they believe deserve the recognition in fields such as business, education, humanitarian work, military service, community/civic affairs, health care, government or volunteerism.

“We have amongst us so many women who have selflessly devoted themselves to the betterment of the community, often without asking for recognition for their actions,” said Colton. “I feel incredibly privileged to get to honor these community powerhouses for what they do, day in and day out, not only for their neighbors, family and friends, but for people they have never met. Our neighborhood is a better place because of them, and I am grateful for their contributions.”

The women who receive the award will represent the diversity of the area and represent a wide range of achievements.

Last year, 90 women were honored, including Civil Court Judge Tehilah Berman, Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia, NYPD 62nd Precinct Community Assistant Weiyan Li, Onara Italian Ministry President Anna Maria Messina-Walsh, Club A-Elita President Leonora Bulychova, Regina Opera Director Fran Garber and Boxing Writers Association of America Board Chair Regina Andriolo. Longtime local activist Eileen LaRuffa was honored posthumously.

To nominate a woman for this year’s honors, email [email protected] or call 718-236-1598.