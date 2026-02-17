Malliotakis meets with critically acclaimed actor Jon Voight to discuss keeping film and television productions in the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis met with critically acclaimed actor Jon Voight in Washington D.C., to discuss keeping film and television production in the country, Feb. 11.

Voight, 87, won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1978 for “Coming Home.” In 2025, President Donald Trump appointed him, along with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, as special ambassadors to Hollywood.

“We were glad to welcome U.S. Special Ambassador to Hollywood Jon Voight to our office to discuss our work to renew Section 181,” Malliotakis said. “This provision is critical to keeping and expanding film and television production in the United States. Many productions — from ‘Blue Bloods’ to ‘Boardwalk Empire’ to ‘Fallout’ — were made in our district, creating jobs and driving meaningful economic activity. We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to secure its renewal so our film and television industries remain competitive.”

Photos courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

“Blue Bloods,” which aired its final episode in 2024, filmed episodes in Bay Ridge. “Gotham” and “Ray Donovan” filmed scenes in Sunset Park.

Malliotakis, Voight and U.S. Rep. Judy Chu of California wrote an op-ed for The Hill about the importance of passing the Creative Relief and Expensing for Artistic Entertainment (CREATE) Act to keep the U.S. entertainment industry competitive.

Jon Voight, a cast member in “Reagan,” poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

“With Section 181 — the only federal tax incentive designed to keep production in the U.S. — currently set to expire at the end of this year, we risk losing more jobs and projects to foreign markets whose governments offer far more competitive incentives,” the op-ed stated.

In a press release by Chu in Aug. 2025, it was stated that the CREATE Act is a bill to extend and strengthen Section 181.

Donnie Wahlberg films a scene for “Blue Bloods” in Bay Ridge.

Eagle Urban Media/File Photo



Malliotakis said that the bipartisan legislation aims “to help keep film and television production here in the U.S., especially in New York, a major entertainment hub with studios in both Brooklyn and Staten Island.”

Liev Schreiber filmed a scene from “Ray Donovan” at Irish Haven in Sunset Park.

Photo courtesy of Irish Haven



“I want to thank Senators Blackburn and Warnock and Representatives Malliotakis and Chu for introducing imperative jobs legislation to reauthorize Sec. 181, extending the program for five years and raising the deduction limits,” added Voight in the release. “We must ensure this vital legislation passes Congress and is signed into law by President Trump. America’s great film and television industry needs and deserves our support at this critical time.”