Man celebrates love with massive Valentine’s Day decorations outside his home

A Bay Ridge native who decorates the outside of home for the holidays is once again doing it during the season of love.

Bay Ridge’s Holiday House, 635 79th St., has been transformed into a Valentine’s Day celebration.

Owner Roy Jensen decorates his home for all the major holidays. And once New Year’s Day ended, he got to work on changing decorations from Christmas to the romantic season.

“They love it,” he said of the visitors. “The people who film all over the city come here right away as soon as I decorate. They got lots of views online. Nobody really does big Valentine’s Day decorations. Everything here is unique on its own, and we try to do it over the top. We have neon lights on the windows and hanging on the top of the building. We have Betty Boop out there and all the different elements.”

While Christmas and Halloween decorations have been easier to shop for, the February holiday is a bit more challenging.

“Decorations for Valentine’s Day are hard to get,” he said. “I looked for a few new items, but it’s extremely hard to find them for some reason. You can’t really find much online besides inflatables.”

Roy Jensen transformed his home into a Valentine’s Day paradise.

Along with lots of neon hearts, decorations include a replica of a giant cupcake and candy with romantic messages, a red chair and more.

Despite frigid weather, people have still made the journey to see the home.

“We do it for ourselves, the people and out of love,” Jensen said. “It’s a lot of work for me day after day but the people enjoy it and that’s what really fuels me to keep doing it. I’m outside and there are constantly people who stop by and want to say hi and say thank you for the work.”



He says he doesn’t do his display for money or attention

“We’re doing it for the people,” he said. “I get a lot of visitors from lower-income areas and that’s a really nice thing. Parents take their kids on the train and come for a couple of hours.”

Since 1989, Jensen has been decorating on his own, sometimes working 20 hours on setting up for the next celebration.

“I love to decorate for the young and old,” he said. “I got people that can’t even get out of the car coming out and see the house. I love to see it. It’s a nice thing to do. The world is sick. This is something that people enjoy.”

Right after Valentine’s Day, Jensen will be transforming the house with decorations for St. Patrick’s Day.

“St. Patty’s Day is a bit easier [to decorate],” he said. “It’s a big one for us. I have a lot of stuff for the building.”