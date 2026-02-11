Man sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing mother inside Marine Avenue home

A Bay Ridge man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for stabbing and murdering his mother inside her home on 93rd Street between Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard in 2023.

Vladislav Deshkovich, 32, pleaded guilty to murdering his mother Inna, 52 on Jan. 9.

He was sentenced Feb. 6 by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dineen Riviezzo to the Court’s offer of 15 years to life in prison after the plea to second-degree murder.

On Dec. 1, 2023, at 7:40 p.m., cops found Inna with wounds to her face and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was then arrested and charged with murder.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that a neighbor heard an argument and knocked on Inna’s apartment door. Deshkovich answered and told her everything was fine. Later, the neighbor went into the apartment after he left and found Inna on the floor in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

“Inna Deshkovich lost her life at the hands of her own son, leaving her family and loved ones with an unimaginable loss,” said Gonzalez. “Domestic violence, including violence against parents and family members, is a profound public safety issue, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of that harm. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who commits acts of violence in our communities.”

An autopsy revealed that Inna had 18 stab wounds, and at least three to her face.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Matthew Perry of the District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Leila Rosini, Homicide Bureau Chief.