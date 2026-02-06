Missed mail deliveries after the snowstorm

The famous creed of the U.S. Postal Service is, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” And part of that credo is even chiseled in gray granite over the entrance to the old New York City Post Office on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

The Fort Hamilton Postal Station. Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General

When is the local Fort Hamilton Postal District going to get its act together? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, there was no postal delivery at my residence or at my neighbors’, but the next day I received twice the usual amount of mail. They are now collecting increased fees for postage stamps and other very expensive delivery options. My daughter had no problem getting a few Amazon and UPS deliveries during the same period.

The Fort Hamilton Postal Station. Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General

Maybe I should consider myself lucky they only missed one day. But viewing City Councilwoman Kayla Santosuosso’s Facebook page, there were others commenting they also had missed delivery days. Evan Kotsis, who lives in the 90s, said he hadn’t received any mail for more than a week. I checked back on Kayla’s Facebook later, and the comments about lack of mail may have been deleted.

In a way the newly elected solon has her hands full with Sanitation follow-ups on a host of snow-clearing and perhaps other pressing concerns. I’m not making excuses here, just stating my opinion.

***

As a homeowner, I also want to bring to your attention to what I call rogue bottle and can collectors. I have no problem having one of these collectors go through my recycling trash to retrieve coin deposit water and soda bottles or cans. That is, provided they open my blue recycle bags carefully and then close them so when Sanitation workers come by they can reach into the trash bin and easily remove the resealed bag.

A recycling bag that was torn open by an errant collector. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General

However, apparently some of these rebel collectors couldn’t care less, and simply open the recycling bags, take what they want and then dump the rest of the contents loose into the bins. I had just returned from an appointment and found another recycling bag torn apart and the refuse scattered on part of the sidewalk.

***

Ragamuffin Parade Bingo will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 8122 Fifth Ave. You must be at least 21 to participate. It’s a fun and possibly rewarding way to support the 2026 Children’s Ragamuffin Parade.

***

The Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade Kickoff Party will be held at the Irish Haven, 5721 Fourth Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. It will include live music by the Canny Brothers Band and it promises good craic. The donation is $10.

The Canny Brothers Band performing at the Irish Haven. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

***

On Thursday, Feb. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m., the Brooklyn GOP is holding a Lincoln Day Dinner at El Caribe, 5913 Strickland Ave. Honored guests are Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a GOP candidate for governor, plus all the current Brooklyn elected officials. The Kings County GOP is headed by Liam McCabe. Tickets for the gala are $250 per person. RSVP to [email protected].