Officer from 72nd Precinct charged with assault, misconduct during two incidents

NYPD officer Quran McPhatter, 42, was arraigned on a 13-count indictment Feb. 10 in which he was charged with assault, misconduct, and other alleged crimes during two separate incidents last year.

The charges include two counts of third-degree assault, four counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree attempted assault, one count of third-degree attempted coercion, and four counts of third-degree menacing.

McPhatter, who was assigned to the 72nd Precinct, pleaded not guilty in State Supreme Court in Brooklyn and was released without bail. He is ordered to return to court on March 25.

He was arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Phyllis Chu.

According to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, on Aug. 4, 2025, at 6:45 p.m., a civilian saw an NYPD patrol car driving unsafely through a crowded area in the park. The car was driven by McPhatter with his partner sitting in the passenger seat. When the civilian yelled at the officer to slow down, McPhatter got out of the car and told him to mind his own business.

When the civilian asked for McPhatter’s badge number near the car door, the cop allegedly got out of the car, pepper-sprayed on the ground and left.

Nearly an hour later, the civilian went to the 72nd Precinct stationhouse, 830 Fourth Ave., to report the officer and identified him in the lobby in street clothes. He asked for his badge number again and McPhatter allegedly responded, “I am not giving you anything,” and then pushed his chest up against the civilian’s chest.

The two were separated by other officers.

McPhatter allegedly threatened to knock out the civilian and told him to wait outside for the defendant.

Then on October 24, 2025, at 12:54 p.m., at 140 58th Street, McPhatter and his partner responded to a man, 60, allegedly trespassing and told him to leave the area. Thirty minutes later, they responded again, and McPhatter arrested the man, then allegedly berated him and threw him against the patrol car twice.

During the car ride, he allegedly reached into the backseat and grabbed the individual’s glasses off his face.

When they arrived at the 72nd Precinct, the officer brought the man in front of the desk sergeant and allegedly called the individual “a big dummy.” When the arrested man responded, McPhatter allegedly slapped him in the face with an open hand. He was later taken off the case by the sergeant.

“Instead of using the de-escalation techniques NYPD officers are trained to employ, this defendant allegedly assaulted a person in custody and threatened a civilian who complained,” said Gonzalez. “Trust between law enforcement and the public is essential to sustaining the hard-won gains that have driven homicide and gun violence in Brooklyn to record lows, and we will not allow an officer’s alleged misconduct to put our progress at risk. No one is above the law, and we will seek to hold him accountable through this prosecution.”

Police said the officer has been suspended without pay.