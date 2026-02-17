What frigid temps? Dates announced for this year’s Summer Stroll on 3rd

It’s never too early to plan for summer.

The annual Summer Stroll on 3rd is returning for its 14th year. Throughout the season, there are four Fridays where businesses, local leaders, elected officials and thousands of people congregate to celebrate Bay Ridge with live music, food, shopping, information booths, and more, rain or shine.

As snow finally starts to melt, organizers of the celebrations, the Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA) announced the dates for this year.

Despite the cold winter, Merchants of Third Avenue is gearing up for its annual Summer Stroll dates. Eagle Urban Media/file photos

The stroll will be held July 24 and Aug. 7th from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue and July 31 and Aug. 14 from 68th to 82nd Street from 6-10 p.m.

“The Summer Stroll on Third is back — four vibrant summer nights where Bay Ridge comes alive with music, shopping, food, and community fun,” said Christina Cafiero and Lisa Larkin

2026 Summer Stroll event coordinators told this paper in a joint statement. “Families, friends, and neighbors will enjoy local businesses, live performances, and all the energy that makes Third Avenue so special. Come out, soak up the fun, and celebrate the best of Bay Ridge with us.”

It was also announced that the Third Avenue Festival will be held Sept. 27.

MOTA is a merchant group and a civic organization focused on “stabilizing our community and donating to and supporting other local community groups.” They also host parades for Norwegian Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, and Ragamuffin.

They are also a partner of the annual Halloween Art Window Painting Contest, Embrace Winter, and the Senior Sidewalk Social.

The Summer Stroll on 3rd will also be held in conjunction with Councilmember Kalya Santosuosso and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes as part of the city’s Open Streets initiative.



MOTA stated that sponsorship opportunities for the strolls are available but limited. For more information, visit https://www.merchantsofthirdave.com.