Woman charged with hate crime after allegedly attacking two women, one child

A woman, 34, was arrested for allegedly attacking and harassing two women and a child in Bay Ridge Jan. 30.

Megan Horne was charged on Feb. 4 with hate crime assault, hate crime aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child and assault.

Cops said that at 2:25 p.m., a woman, 33, was kicked and pushed on Fifth Avenue and 89th Street by a woman who then made an anti-Muslim remark.

Eight minutes later, another woman, 39, was pushed from behind while trying to get on an MTA bus on Gelston Avenue and 92nd Street.

Finally, three minutes later, a 12-year-old girl was hit in the face near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 92nd Street.

All three victims refused medical treatment.

Councilmember Kayla Santosuosso said that each of the victims wore hijabs.

“The perpetrator physically attacked them and told them to “go back to [their] country,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I am outraged by the despicable, cowardly attacks against Muslim New Yorkers in Bay Ridge last week—one of which was on a 12-year-old girl,” wrote Mayor Zohran Mamdani on X. “This violence is unacceptable, and we know that all too often, visibly Muslim, hijab-wearing women and girls bear the brunt of it. “