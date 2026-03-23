31st annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates community and Irish culture

It was a sea of green for the 31st annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 22.

The step off was at the corner of Marine and Third avenues at 1 p.m. The parade continued down to 67th Street.

This year, the parade took place two days after the first day of spring and received warm weather. It included vintage cars, floats, marching bands, musical performances, and appearances from community leaders and organizations.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

There was a great turnout to display Irish pride during the 31st annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The grand marshal was Rev. Kevin Abels, pastor of St. Anselm Church, Our Lady of Angels and St. Andrew The Apostle Church.

“Being named grand marshal was truly an honor that I will cherish for a lifetime,” he said. “I share this recognition with the wonderful people of Our Lady of Angels, St. Anselm, and St. Andrew, who bring so much life and faith to our community. Seeing our young people along the parade route filled me with comfort and hope, reminding me that this tradition will continue to bring us together for generations to come.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The annual parade included over 90 marching groups.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The annual parade included over 90 marching groups.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Deputy marshals included Maureen O’Malley-Byrnes, Kathleen Conlon, Elaine Brown Delaney, Linda McDonagh, Kathleen Riordan, Jamie Farley, John Kane, Kevin Kelly, Joseph Riley, and Mike Tuohy.

The Irish Family of the Year was the Gallaghers, and the Honorary Irishman of the Year was Chris Puckhaber.

The festivities began with the celebration of Mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church led by its pastor, Father Brian Dowd.

After that, honorees and the parade committee partook in a wreath laying and blessing at the memorial stone commemorating the lives lost during the Easter Uprising of 1916.

Xaverian High School Pipes and Drums Corp.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

A vintage fire truck was part of the line of march.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Girl Scout Troop 2200.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

The Fort Hamilton High School Marching Band.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

FDNY Pipes and Drums Corp.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

King Henry and the Brooklyn Cyclones group.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General



A pre-parade breakfast followed, where the honorees were presented with commendations from elected officials.

“It’s a great event where everyone comes out and celebrates tradition, unity, and the warmth of the community of Bay Ridge,” said Riley. “The Guild for Exceptional Children enthusiastically marches in this parade every year, and rides on a beautiful float courtesy of the Christian J. Santo Family Foundation. There is a lot of good work being done in Bay Ridge, and so many fine people doing that work. Events like the Saint Patrick’s Day parade give us all the opportunity to celebrate our community together.”

According to the committee, the afternoon had over 90 marching groups. Included in the marchers were 12 bands, nine floats, three Irish Step Dance squads, three antique auto groups, and first responder units.



“Many of the parade’s honoree alumni returned to participate, and the sideline crowds that lined the route were enormous thanks to the spectacular weather and outstanding class of honorees heading the parade,” said Richie O’Mara, the parade’s president. “Universally, the feedback from so many of the parade supporters was incredibly positive. Smiles, banners, waves, and cheers met all the groups as they processed down the avenue. The energy was palpable, and the march seemed to fly by for the participants.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The annual parade included over 90 marching groups.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Parade-goers said that the day held great meaning to them and the neighborhood.

“The Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been bringing the love, faith, and tradition of our community together for over 30 years,” said Marianne Curran Fezza. “Though our neighborhood is changing culturally, this day remains a massive reunion and a chance to see all the familiar faces that come out to support the largest and most beloved parade in Bay Ridge.”

“The parade highlighted the deep roots of Irish-American history in Bay Ridge while showcasing the unity and spirit that define the neighborhood today,” said Brian Chin. “From the enthusiastic crowds to the dedicated volunteers who make the event possible, the celebration reflected the warmth, resilience, and togetherness that make Bay Ridge such a special place.”

The Buckley School of Dance.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

