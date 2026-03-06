Bay Ridge Saint Patrick’s Parade celebrates during annual dinner dance

The annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade dinner dance was held at El Caribe Feb. 28.

Honorees for the 31st annual parade were recognized.

This year’s parade will take place March 22 and Rev. Kevin Abels of St. Anselm Church will be the grand marshal.

“One of the bigger rewards among many the committee members receive is the happy task of installing the grand marshal and deputy marshals each year,” said Richie O’Mara, the parade president. “It was especially fulfilling this year as we recently sashed an outstanding class of the best Bay Ridge has to offer in front of 550 loving family and friends at the El Caribe. The honoree’s Irish and community pride were clearly evident, and it was exciting to witness how they bonded as a group in mutual admiration of their countless accomplishments and lives.”

Grand Marshal Rev. Kevin Abels. Grand Marshal Rev. Kevin Abels.

Deputy marshals include Maureen O’Malley-Byrnes, Kathleen Conlon, Elaine Brown Delaney, Linda McDonagh, Kathleen Riordan, Jamie Farley, John Kane, Kevin Kelly, Joseph Riley, and Mike Tuohy.

“It is an honor being named grand marshal for this year’s Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Abels said. “The parade means so much for our Irish Catholics and all living in our beloved Bay Ridge. While it’s an honor being the grand Marshall, it’s more of an honor to serve the great people at Our Lady of Angels, St Andrew the Apostle, and St Anslem. I wish to congratulate the Deputy Grand Marshalls, and I look forward to sharing in this great community tradition with them.”

Deputy Marshal Joseph Riley Deputy Marshal Mike Tuohy.

The Irish Family of the Year is the Gallaghers, and the Honorary Irishman of the Year is Chris Puckhaber.

O’Mara said that a source of pride for the parade is its support of local Catholic Education institutions through its education fund.

“Thank you to our Major Matching Fund Sponsors and to anyone who has bought a raffle throughout our many fundraising events over the years,” he said. “Each parade we provide a graduating girl and boy from each local Catholic grammar school a scholarship grant for high school. Thanks to their support, we’ve distributed nearly $80,000 in scholarships to date.”

Deputy marshals were happy to be honored during the annual event.

“Having been raised in a large Irish Catholic family, the parade, and some of the traditions were important growing up,” said Riley, who is the CEO and executive director for the Guild of Exceptional Children (GEC). “I’m sure my dad would have been proud. As an adult it resounds in a different, meaningful way. Receiving the honor of being deputy marshal is a referendum on GEC and the people we support. Appreciation and acceptance of a population that was too easy to overlook not too long ago. Bay Ridge is a great community that supports its own.”

Honorary Irishman of the year Chris Puckhaber. Deputy Marshal Elaine Brown Delaney. Deputy Marshal Elaine Brown Delaney. Deputy Marshal Jamie Farley.

“I was truly humble to be honored for my heritage and for giving back to our community,” said Delaney, parent coordinator for P.S. 186. “Giving back to the community was something I was taught by my mother as a child. I carried that tradition to my sons, scouts and the students at the school I work at. It was amazing to be honored with such an elite group of advocates who help create a better community.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Third and Marine avenues.

“Thanks to the Bay Ridge community, who never fail to support the Parade’s fundraisers,” said O’Mara. “And most fittingly, thanks to our talented and tireless Parade Committee who volunteer their time and skills year-round to ensure each year’s Parade is a little better than the last. Their love of Bay Ridge and their Irish heritage, and dedication to the success of this Parade is unmatched.”