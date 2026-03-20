Benge makes bid for Mets roster spot 

Should right fielder Carson Benge make the Mets’ opening day roster, he would be the second Oklahoma State University Cowboy to make the club after pitcher Nolan McLean impressively debuted on the mound in August 2025. The Mets’ 2024 first-round draft pick, a native Oklahoman, is auditioning in spring training to join the parent club after a very successful 2025 minor league year.

Starting out with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the 23-year-old Benge starred defensively in right field and hit .302 at the top of the order. After 60 games in Brooklyn, he was promoted to Double-A Binghamton, where he batted .311 and was named Player of the Month for June 2025. In July, along with fellow Cyclone alum Jonah Tong, Benge was selected to represent the Mets in the MLB All-Star Futures Team before his second promotion to Triple-A Syracuse in August.

As a non-roster invitee at Port St. Lucie, Carson Benge is looking to make the Mets’ opening day roster in right field.



Photo by Jim Fertitta



Known as a premium defender with a strong outfield arm, Benge’s overall record of 15 home runs, 73 RBIs, with a .281 batting average over three minor league levels, led to the Mets to select him as their 2025 Minor League Organizational Player of the Year. Now, as a non-roster spring training invitee at Port St. Lucie, Benge is letting his play speak for itself as he competes with three other major leaguers for the right field position. So far, Benge has impressed fans, going 3-for-3 in an early game against the Cardinals and making a diving catch and hitting an opposite field home run against WBC Team Israel.

In addition to some daily game highlights, fans are also getting to see a player who can work the count and use all parts of the field to get on base. Given his standout minor league ascension in such a short period of time, fans are now rooting for this Cyclone alum to capitalize on his accomplishments with an opening day locker in the clubhouse at Citi Field.