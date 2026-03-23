Brooklyn resident takes home Oscar for hit song “Golden” from “K-Pop Demon Hunters”

A Brooklyn resident is ‘golden’ after taking home an Academy Award.

Kim Eun-jae, also known as EJAE, took home an Oscar for best original song for the hit song “Golden” from the animated feature “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”

“From my bedroom in Brooklyn to performing at the Oscars to end this beautiful journey with an Oscar in our hands,” she wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot describe the gratitude I feel for everyone who’s been a part of this long and unforgettable journey. To be able to share Korean culture on that stage was such an honor.”

Joong Gyu Kwak, from left, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, EJAE, center, Jeong Hoon Seo, Mark Sonnenblick accept the award for best original song for ‘Golden’ from “K-Pop Demon Hunters” during the Oscars.



AP Photo/Chris Pizzello



EJAE, a Prospect Heights resident, co-wrote the song with Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Teddy Park.

“Golden” also received awards at the Golden Globes, Grammys and Critics’ Choice Awards.

It was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and the first K-pop song to top the chart.

The movie was released last year and quickly received accolades, particularly for its soundtrack.

EBrooklyn resident EJAE wins Oscar for Best Original Song for “Golden” from “K-pop Demon Hunters.”



Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP





EJAE also co-wrote songs from the movie, such as “Your Idol,” “This is What it Sounds Like,” “Takedown,” and “How It’s Done.”

She, along with singers Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, performed the Oscar-winning track on shows such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” and the “Academy Awards.”

Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform ‘Golden’ from “K-Pop Demon Hunters” during the Oscars.



AP Photo/Chris Pizzello



“Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop,” she said during her acceptance speech. “But now everyone’s singing our song and all the Korean lyrics. I’m so proud.”

The movie also took home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Netflix announced that the film is the most-watched movie of all time on their streaming service.