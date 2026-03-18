Brooklyn SeltzerFest celebrates egg creams, other drinks in Industry City

This year’s sold-out Brooklyn SeltzerFest once again provided a bubbly atmosphere in Industry City March 15.

Over 1,000 people attended the event that included tastings, comedy, activities, music, and the Third National Egg Cream Invitational.

Seltzer enthusiasts enjoyed plenty of samples and activities.





The day-long festivities were hosted by the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum and the egg cream contest was sponsored by Fox’s U-Bet Chocolate Syrup.

“We were absolutely blown away by all the effervescent spirit brought by the day’s over 100

entertainers and vendors who participated in this labor of love,” said Barry Joseph, executive director of the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum. “Whether it was actress Tovah Feldshuh being crowned the 2026 Seltzer Queen before spritzing the crowd with seltzer, the Locavore selling special seltzer-themed merchandise, or a half-dozen retired seltzermen sitting for selfies and story sharing, the day left attendees feeling the fizz.”

Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor receives the Golden Siphon.

Photo by Yiyi Zhang





Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor on Staten Island took home the trophy for the egg cream competition, also known as the Golden Siphon.

“It was an honor winning the 3rd annual National egg cream competition and competing alongside such great competition,” said Danielle Raleigh, owner of Egger’s. “Receiving the award of the ‘Golden Syphon’ was incredible, and we are humbled to join the list of past winners, Eric Berley from The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia as well as Gia & Pete from The Brooklyn Farmacy. The work that the Brooklyn Seltzer Boys put into this event is second to none, and none of this would have been possible without them. We look forward to prominently displaying the golden syphon in Egger’s this year.”

The parlor has been around since 1932.

Other competitors included Tom’s Restaurant, Greenberg’s Bagels, GERTIE and Fishs Eddy from Brooklyn, Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse from Manhattan, the Borscht Belt Deli and Hank Schwartz’s Delicatessen & Appetizing in New Jersey, and Bubbs Seltzer of Texas.

Fox’s U-Bet Chocolate Syrup sponsored the annual National Egg Cream Invitational



Photos courtesy of Lamar Salter



This year’s judges were actress and singer Jackie Hoffman, who was nominated for an Emmy for “Feud: Betty and Joan” and SAG-nominated for show “Only Murders in the Building,” last year’s winner Gia Giasullo of Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, Dave Roffe of Old Jewish Men of New York, and Carlo Formisano, known as Carlo the Chicken, who drinks egg creams at least five days a week.

Other competitors didn’t go away empty handed.

Tom’s Restaurant won best presentation of an egg cream, Hank Schwartz’s Delicatessen & Appetizing won best performance in the creation of an egg cream, Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse wont best tasting classic egg cream and The Borscht Belt Deli got best tasting artisanal.

Seltzer enthusiasts enjoyed plenty of samples and activities.

Plenty of egg creams were made throughout the Brooklyn SeltzerFest







Seltzer enthusiasts also enjoyed unlimited tastings from local and global seltzer producers, meet and greets, live klezmer from the Seltzer Klezmer Spritz-tacular and

stand-up performances from Kosha Dillz, Anna Roisman, Liz Glazer, and Josh Cahn.

“Now in its second year, Brooklyn SeltzerFest continues to grow as a celebration of the city’s living seltzer heritage—blending food, humor, history, and performance into a festival that is both nostalgic and distinctly contemporary,” stated the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum in a statement.