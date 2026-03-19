Coney Island parks gear up for opening weekend

Following a frigid winter that saw Brooklyn get hit with the most snowfall in over a decade, Coney Island’s amusement district is gearing up for its opening weekend.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will have its official opening on Palm Sunday March 29 at 10 a.m. as it hosts its 41st Annual Blessing of the Rides ceremony.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel is preparing for its opening day.







Photos courtesy of Charles Denson/Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park



The park’s carousel horses were returned to their platform March 12 to gear up for the opener. The other 20 rides are also set to be in operation and the first 106 guests will be able to ride Deno’s Wonder Wheel for free.

Spring hours will be on weekends from 12-6 p.m. The park will also be open during New York City school holidays.

“This time of year is always exciting to see the rides come out of hibernation,” said Dennis Vourderis, co-owner of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park. “We are so looking forward to the warmer weather like we were teased with earlier this week.”

Luna Park’s opening weekend begins March 28.



Photos courtesy of Luna Park



Luna Park announced its opening weekend will start March 28 and sell $40 wristbands to go on the rides.

“A portion of the proceeds will support local nonprofit organizations, making a positive impact in our community,” Luna Park’s Facebook page reads. “Gather your friends and family, and let’s kick off the season with joy and generosity.”

Both parks are also hiring. Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will hold its job fair March 18 at the Education Hall at the New York Aquarium for ride operators and concession workers. Luna Park held its fair on March 15.