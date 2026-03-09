Freshman softball player at Bay Ridge Prep hopes to help lead team to championship

This season, the Bay Ridge Prep Varsity Girls Softball team has high hopes to win a state championship, and one reason is thanks to a rising star.

Freshman Claire Giardina, who has played with the high school team since she was in seventh grade, is expected to have a bigger impact on the club that already had success last season. The club won the Independent School Athletic championship.

Last year, Sports Illustrated highlighted the pitcher/outfielder as one of the top high school softball players in New York.

Claire Giardina looks to keep improving her already impressive skills during her freshman year at Bay Ridge Prep.

Photos courtesy of Tim Giardina



According to Prep Softball, last year across 19 total games and 49 plate appearances, Giardina posted a .850 batting average. She had 34 hits, scored 28 runs, and collected 31 RBis, while hitting seven doubles, three triples, and six home runs over her two middle school seasons.

On the pitching side, she had an excellent season, with a record 8-0 with a 0.44 ERA across 11 appearances.

“With strong command and control, she keeps hitters guessing and limits hard contact,” the outlet said. “A true two-way threat, Giardina is undoubtedly one of the top prospects to watch in the state.”

Photos courtesy of Tim Giardina



Her dad Tim said that Giardina has been playing with the high school team since she was in seventh grade. She is expected to have an even bigger role with the team as a freshman.

Giardina said she was both excited and proud of herself for the recognition she has received for her play.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was six,” she said. “From the start I really liked it. I also liked figure skating but I felt like softball was way more fun and I enjoyed it more.”

In 2022, Giardina, played for the 12U Israeli national softball team in Italy. The team, which is part of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe, competed for the European Massimo Romeo Youth Trophy (EMRYT).

She considered the moment a highlight in her young softball career.

“Pitching for team Israel was kind of amazing,” she said. “[The fact] that I was representing Israel, that was really cool.”

“They ended up going to the championship game but lost to Italy by a couple of runs,” said Tim. “It was just incredible and a cool experience.”

Despite her excellent play, Giardina continues to practice harder.

“I feel like I always want to do better,” she said. “Even when I have a great game, I know I can be better. It is hard because I go to practice in New Jersey. It means that I have to lock in on school when I have free time because I have an hour before I leave for practice, and I usually try to get all my homework and study done.”

The Bay Ridge Prep softball team has high hopes for the 2026 campaign.



She cited her parents as her biggest supporters.

“My dad played baseball in high school,” she said. “He takes me to practice.”

“She works hard,” added Tim. “She’s really focused, more than most kids her age. At this age, a lot of the kids want to go out and hang out and she’s been pretty focused with all this. She started playing here in Bay Ridge at six and she’s got a pretty good chance at playing Division 1 (D1) softball in college. There’s been a few other girls that have started playing here and play D1 and she’s probably on track for that as long as she keeps working hard and practicing.”

Giardina with senior team captain Selina Psarras. Photos courtesy of Tim Giardina



As for the softball team, hope springs eternal.

“It’s a smaller school,” Tim said. “For them to be able to compete with athletics on a higher level like this is exciting for them and the school. She’s a freshman now. We are hoping by the time she’s a senior, they can win a state championship.”