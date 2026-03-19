Fundraiser set up to help save Coney Island’s Mermaid Parade

A beloved Brooklyn tradition may be in danger of being scrapped this year.

Coney Island USA posted on its social media pages that, due to financial troubles, this year’s Mermaid Parade may be canceled. The nonprofit organization produces the celebration, which is scheduled to take place on June 20 for its 44th iteration.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help ensure that the parade continues as scheduled.

“NYC — we might lose one of our most magical traditions,” the page stated. “For more than 40 years, the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island has brought color, creativity and pure joy to New York every summer.

“But now, the nonprofit behind it, Coney Island USA, is facing a serious financial crisis after a harsh winter and an exhausting fight to protect the neighborhood from a proposed casino development. Without urgent support, the 2026 Mermaid Parade may not happen.”

As of March 17, $7,545 has been raised.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to save the annual parade as nonprofit Coney Island USA is facing financial troubles.



File photos by Tom Hilton





“This isn’t just a parade,” the statement continues. “It’s artists, families, performers and a piece of New York culture that has made millions of people smile. If the Mermaid Parade has ever brightened your day — or if you believe NYC needs more art and joy, not less — please donate or share.”

Fans of the parade are determined to keep the tradition alive.

“After the fight, we had to get the casino out. There is no way we are losing our precious mermaid parade,” said Jen J. “Long live the mermaids!”

“I’m proud to be a recurring monthly donor,” posted another person on Facebook. “Coney Island USA is so much more than the Mermaid Parade. Thanks for all your programming and community leadership all year round.”

In past years, the parade has started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue before heading east to West 10th Street. Marchers and push-pull floats proceeded to the boardwalk and then to Steeplechase Plaza, under the Parachute Jump.



“Inspired by the Coney Island Mardi Gras parades of old, the Mermaid Parade was transformed by its participants into a new kind of community celebration,” Coney Island USA’s website reads, which states the parade began in 1981.