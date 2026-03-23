Mass held at St. Anselm to celebrate Monsignor Michael Phillips

A special Mass was held at St. Anselm Church March 15 to honor and celebrate Monsignor Michael Phillips.

Phillips, 91, served as the church’s pastor for 18 years from 1991-2009. He was also Pastor Emeritus in residence until the fall of last year.

“I was happy for Monsignor Phillips that close to 500 people came out to say thank you for his many years of priestly service to the people of Bay Ridge,” Father Kevin Abels of St. Anselm told this paper. “Many came from outside the city, as far as Delaware, to say thank you. It was a great event for our community. We wish Monsignor Phillips continued blessings in the years ahead.”

The Monsignor Michael J. Phillips Rosary Prayer Chapel sign was unveiled.

Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn



Phillips was ordained a priest in 1960. He recently moved to the diocesan residence for senior priests.

“On Sunday, March 15th, Saint Anselm welcomed home Monsignor Phillips for a celebratory Mass and party to express appreciation for his 18 years of service as our pastor and his residence with us as pastor emeritus,” stated the St. Anselm Facebook page. “The highlight of the day was the dedication of the church’s rosary chapel.”

The sign, which read, “Monsignor Michael J. Phillips Rosary Prayer Chapel,” was unveiled.

A reception was held following the Mass.

Parishioner and Deputy Communications Director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

John Quaglione discussed the impact Phillip had on his life. He was once asked by the monsignor to serve on the St. Anselm Parish Pastoral Planning Council.

The Mass celebrated Monsignor Michael Phillips.



Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn



“He has been a part of our parish, and my family has known and loved him for as long as I can remember,” he said. “Monsignor Phillips truly is a disciple of our Lord, who has brought faith, love, and compassion to His people. We were very fortunate to have him for so many years as the pastor of St. Anselm and later in residence. Monsignor Phillips is beloved and appreciated because he has shown the goodness of God to so many people and families at St. Anselm’s.”