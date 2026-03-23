Officers given cop of the month honors for helping deliver baby in Sunset Park

Two police officers from the 72nd Precinct were honored during this month’s community council meeting March 12 for helping deliver a baby last month.

Officers Uzma Malik and Ashley Aviles were given Cop of the Month certificates.

Back on Feb. 13, the officers helped deliver the healthy baby girl inside an apartment on Seventh Avenue and 54th Street at around 4:40 a.m.

Both officers were reunited with the baby and her mother, who attended the meeting at Marien-Heim of Sunset Park, 4520 Fourth Avenue.

The baby girl the cops helped deliver

Photos courtesy of 72nd Precinct



“I am extremely proud of the work of the men and women of the 72nd Precinct,” said Deputy Inspector Mobeen Yasin, commanding officer of the precinct. “While fighting crime is our primary focus, we are also guardians entrusted with ensuring the welfare of the public. There is no better way to highlight that commitment than the heroic actions of Officers Malik and Aviles.”

“I’m so proud of Officer Malik and Officer Aviles,” said 72nd Precinct Community Council President Tina Ponce. “It’s wonderful to see our officers in such a positive light. They are exceptional officers and truly deserve this recognition.”

Malik told News 12 Brooklyn that when they arrived before the ambulances, they were ready.

“I put my gloves on, and I was ready to take the baby in my hands,” she told the outlet. “I just needed a clean towel for the baby to be safe and warm, especially. When I grabbed the baby, I was waiting on EMS until they came, and then they could do what they have to do after.”

Officers Malik and Aviles holding their Cop of the Month certificates with Yasin, precinct community council president Tina Ponce, the mother and baby.

Photos courtesy of 72nd Precinct



“Huge congratulations to Officers Malik and Aviles,” stated the 72nd Precinct Facebook page. “They were recently honored for their incredible work helping deliver a baby right here in Sunset Park. We couldn’t be prouder of our officers going above and beyond.

“We thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to ensure the safety of our community.”