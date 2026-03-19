Organizations host ‘mother of all baby showers’ at Bay Ridge Center

The Bay Ridge Center hosted a community baby shower March 14 to benefit organizations that help expectant mothers and families with young children who have been displaced due to domestic violence.

The event was organized by NYU Langone Health, the 68th Precinct Community Council and Community Board 10 (CB10).

This year’s theme was “We are Family” to exhibit the togetherness of participants and neighbors.

Weeks prior to the event, the organizations collected new items for babies and toddlers, such as diapers, bags, bottles, blankets, pajamas, onesies, toiletries, toys and more.

This event brought together people who generously gave their time and support to help families in need.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“We have over 50 co-chairs, people from the community and other groups who have worked to put this together,” said Ilene Sacco, president of the 68th Precinct Community Council, who called it the “mother of all baby showers.”

Sacco added, “It’s an absolute and amazing outpouring of love and generosity from the Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park communities. As you can see, we have hundreds of items here, and there’s three hours left in this event. We are so humbled.”

The first event was held at the 68th Precinct stationhouse.

“We did it 10 years ago,” Sacco said. “We filled the room. NYU Langone came to us and Community Board 10 and said let’s do it again, and we recruited all these groups and organizations.”

During her speech, Sacco thanked groups that helped the cause, such as Grandma’s Love, Ragamuffin Parade Committee, NIA Community Services Network, Bay Ridge Center, and the 62nd and 72nd Precinct Community Councils.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“It is so apropos to title it ‘We Are Family,’” said CB10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann. “Across communities, whether it’s Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, what you see is how many people today represent so many communities. We are truly family, and we are grateful for anyone who came today and donated. The organizations that serve those in need every single day are truly a blessing.”

“I want to thank everyone for coming,” said Sonia Valentin, the 62nd Precinct Community Council president. “My daughter donated from Mexico. She had Amazon send the stuff over here. Look at this beautiful rainbow of people who are filled with love.”

CB 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, Councilmember Alexa Aviles and organizers from the baby shower



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Organizations that received the help were The Healing Center, The Pregnancy Center of Staten Island and Brooklyn, The Life Center, Women’s Empowerment, Coalition of NY and Mixteca.