Pinewood Derby race held in Marine Park school

On your mark, get set, race: JHS 278 Marine Park held its Pinewood Derby last month.

“Students designed, built and raced their own wooden cars, applying creativity and basic engineering concepts as part of our Project Based Learning initiative focused on speed, motion and forces,” stated District 22 on Facebook. “Families came out to cheer on our racers as they competed for the ultimate win.”

Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse attended the educational competition on Feb. 28 to support the school.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“What a great day at the Pinewood Derby at Marine Park JHS 278,” she said. “I really love events like this. Watching students race cars they built themselves, cars they cut, sanded, painted, adjusted and perfected was awesome. You could see how much time and care they put into every detail.”

She also complimented Principal Kerri Moser and STEM teacher Michael Young for organizing the event for the students.

“This kind of hands-on learning leaves a real impact, and our kids are better for it,” said Narcisse.

Moser was happy to help the students learn about STEM and enjoy other festivities during the day. “It was a trans-disciplinary activity in which all departments and all students had the opportunity to participate in a carnival-like atmosphere where the students and attendees experienced the main event, the Pinewood Derby Car Race, as well as enjoyed face painting, blue-caramel popcorn and games,” Moser said.

The Pinewood race was a big hit. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“Through this hands-on STEM activity, they learned about weights and measures using the triple-beam balance, potential and kinetic energy, force and momentum, velocity and acceleration, or what I like to call ‘math-in-motion’ using the car racetrack,” Young said.