Ragamuffin Parade Committee seeks junior marshals

For this year’s 60th annual Ragamuffin Parade, on Saturday, Sept. 26, the parade committee has decided to forego having traditional parade grand marshals in favor of recruiting junior parade marshals to lead the annual colorful kiddie march. They are inviting students who live or attend school within Community School District 20 to apply for this special honor. Both public and non-public schoolchildren in grades 7 to 12 are eligible based on the nomination guidelines.

The Ragamuffin Parade announcement.



For more details, check out the full announcement on the Committee’s Facebook Page: 60th Bay Ridge Ragamuffin Parade.

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The Bay Ridge Historical Society, which was founded in 1976 during America’s Bicentennial, continues its ongoing efforts to help commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. On Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., the BRHS held a Zoom session with guest speaker Dr. Edward R. Marlatt.

The Bay Ridge Historical Society’s banner.

Dr. Edward A. Marlatt.

Photo courtesy of Facebook



His presentation, titled “Loyalists vs Patriots,” focused on the American Revolution in Brooklyn and on Long Island.

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The United Military Veterans of Kings County and the Salty Dog Bar and Restaurant will hold the 14th benefit to support Brooklyn’s borough-wide 159th Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, April 26, at 7509 Third Ave. Eight bands will perform from noon to 7 p.m. They include Hannan, Cassone & D’Emic; Frankie Marra, Mad Jack, Canny Brothers, Out of the Blue, Head & South, Rock Farm and Cat Nip. This year’s Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

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The 84th annual Greek Independence Day Parade will be held on Sunday, April 26, starting at 1:30 p.m. The parade route is along Fifth Avenue from 64th to 79th Street. John Catsimatidis and Nicholas Tsakos are the grand marshals.

Evzones of Greece’s Presidential Guard.



Sandy Vallas and Holy Cross Church officials at a past Greek Independence Day parade.

Eagle Urban Media/file photos by Ted General



This parade is the largest commemoration of Greek independence outside of Greece and is sponsored by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York. There is always a large contingent of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights Greek-Americans marching.

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On Wednesday, March 4, the Society of Old Brooklynites held its monthly meeting at the New York Harbor Defense Museum, where they were given a tour by museum curator Justin Batt. He later gave a presentation about the early history of Fort Hamilton and plans for the big 250th anniversary celebration on July 4.

This historic and monumental event will include the start of Fleet Week and the parade of ships, arrival of Sail 4th 250 with tall sailing vessels from around the world, and the International Naval Review.

Society of Old Brooklynites President Fred Monderson has thanks and kudos for Justin Batt.

Army combat veteran Fred Monderson checks out a .50 caliber machine gun.



Joining us for the meeting were two well-known area chaplains, Robert Guddahl and Viviana Hernandez. Society President Fred Monderson, a Vietnam Army combat veteran, also addressed the group.

Museum curator Justin Batt with tour participants.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General





The 2026 Israel Day Parade will be held on Sunday, May 31, kicking off at 11:30 a.m., proceeding along Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street. The parade is sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. The grand marshal is Harley Lippman. Former Hamas hostages will be in the line of march.