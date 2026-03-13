School celebrates Dr. Seuss and National Reading Day with activities

“A person’s a person no matter how small.” Words from Dr. Seuss’s books were heard throughout the day at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy on March 2, as the school was one of many to celebrate the author.

The youngsters partook in Dr. Seuss Day which honors the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel and coincides with National Read Across America Day.

“It was a fun way to get kids excited about reading,” said Kelly Wolf, the school’s principal. “Our goal is to get a book in every child’s hand. Celebrating Dr. Seuss is a great way to do just that.”

Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy



The school celebrated the author the whole week. First graders were treated to a reenactment of “Wacky Wednesday.” The teacher made the kids spot differences in the room by placing objects where they weren’t supposed to be, just like in the book.

Kindergarten students also celebrated his birthday by dressing up as characters from his books, such as the Grinch, Thing 1 and Thing 2, the Lorax, and the Cat in the Hat, while watching a live reading of “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

They also created art, drawing the Lorax, coloring a hot air balloon and describing what they want to do when they grow up.

“Oh, the fun that Kindergarten had, the books that were read,” the school wrote on Facebook. “With hats, rhymes and giggles. What a wonderful week indeed!”