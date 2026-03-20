U.S. Army Center of Military History has paused all previously announced changes to the Army Museum Enterprise

After fears of closure, the Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton will remain open.

“The U.S. Army Center of Military History has paused all previously announced changes to the Army Museum Enterprise, including proposed museum closures, in accordance with the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026,” the U.S. Army Center of Military History said in a statement.

Last year, an article for the Stars and Stripes daily military newspaper and other news sources stated the Fort Hamilton Museum was on a list of museums that the U.S. Army Center of Military History was considering closing.

A display case in the museum.



Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Ted General



“After previously calling on the U.S. Army to reconsider its decision last year, we are pleased that Brooklyn’s Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton will remain open,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “In our nation’s 250th anniversary year, it is especially important that our community has the opportunity to learn about Fort Hamilton’s role as New York City’s only active military installation and the role it has played throughout our nation’s history as a strategic location protecting New York Harbor.”

USAG Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Chief Susan Blair told this paper that the museum will continue to serve our community and visitors.

“The museum plays an important role in preserving Fort Hamilton’s military history and educating the public on the installation’s critical importance to New York City for over two centuries,” she said.

The museum includes exhibits on the Battle of Brooklyn, Fort Hamilton, World War I and World War II. It also has remains of old Fort Hamilton. According to its website, a visit to the Harbor Defense Museum also provides students with an opportunity to learn more about the role of the U.S. Army in New York City.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis with Col. Melissa Cantwell at the Fort Hamilton Army Base.



Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta







The Harbor Defense Museum is also updating exhibits and preparing for the nationwide celebrations of Freedom 250 and RevWar250 this summer.

“Given Fort Hamilton’s history with the Revolutionary War, these exhibits will offer unique opportunities for the public to connect with the history that unfolded here,” Blair said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing more details on upcoming events as they are finalized.”