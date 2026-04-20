Bonnies top Xaverian in early season contest 

It was an early season matchup of two Bay Ridge CHSAA high school softball division rivals as Xaverian hosted Fontbonne at Shore Road. Fielding a team stocked primarily with freshmen players, the Bonnies went up against Xaverian’s upperclassmen squad for the first of their two regular season games.

Freshman Angelina Soranno took the mound for her first start against the Clippers’ pitching ace Rylee Thompson. With Xaverian leading 6-4 to end the fourth inning, the Bonnies rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the fifth on Lauren Kmiotek’s infield drive that was misplayed, allowing Lauren Cassidy to score from second base.

Avery Matone replaced Thompson on the mound in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out five Bonnies in scoreless relief for two innings until the seventh. The Bonnies secured the win with an additional run in the seventh inning as Tullulah Henederson singled, Kylie Mendez was hit by a pitch and Cassidy singled home Henderson for the 8-6 win.

Kate Kmiotek finished out her third scoreless inning of relief against the Clippers in the seventh inning as she finished the game giving up three hits while striking out four.