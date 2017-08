A 71-year-old man was sleeping in his car with the windows open at Third Avenue and Senator Street when an unknown perp made his way inside and stole over $1,000 worth of property on Wednesday, August 2.

According to reports, at around 5:55 a.m., while the victim was asleep, the man reached inside the vehicle, opened the console, and stole $900, a cellphone, and a credit card. When the man awoke, his property was gone.

No arrests have been made.