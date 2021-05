Four people were injured during a fire at Park Slope Pet Supplies May 26.

The FDNY said the blaze began at 3:51 p.m. in the three-story building on Third Avenue and 22nd Street. Sixty firefighters and 12 units responded and the fire was brought under control by 4:52 p.m.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries and a civilian was also injured. They were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

