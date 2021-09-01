Police Beat: Man attacked in his car in Bay Ridge, thief tries to rob Bensonhurst bakery

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED IN CAR

A 29-year-old man was attacked in his car on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street Aug. 21. Police said the victim was stopped at a light at 4:30 p.m. when a man opened the door and punched him in the face several times before fleeing in a black Audi.

HOME ROBBED

A home on Ridge Boulevard and 67th Street was robbed Aug. 21. Cops said the burglar entered through an unlocked front window at 12:23 p.m. and stole shoes and a computer.

QUICK THIEF

A crook stole a bag containing credit cards on Colonial Road and 68th Street Aug. 18. Cops said the bag was taken when its owner put it on a bench while he threw away garbage.

CAR STOLEN

A crook stole a car on 12th and Bay Ridge avenues Aug. 22. Police said the owner parked the car at 1 a.m. and left the keys in the ignition when she went into a nearby store.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BAKERY TARGETED

A man tried to rob a bakery on Bay Parkway and 63rd Street Aug.19. Cops said he entered the bakery at 11 a.m. and took money from the register. A female employee grabbed the money from him and the thief pushed another employee into a wall before fleeing. 

DELI THIEF

A man in his 50s robbed a deli on Avenue S and West Ninth Street Aug. 17. Cops said the crook broke the side window at 4:12 a.m. and stole cigarettes and $150 in cash. The owner told police the store doesn’t have an alarm.

NOW YOU SEE IT…

Two men stole $1,000 worth of eye care products from a pharmacy on 86th Street and Bay 10th streets Aug. 22. Cops said the merchandise was in an area that required a key to access. 

PHONE SNATCHER

A crook stole a man’s cellphone on the N train at Kings Highway and West Seventh Street Aug. 21. Cops said the victim was watching a video when the crook snatched the phone out of his hand and fled.

