Eight can’t-miss spots to get your drink on in Bay Ridge

Sometimes a night out on the town is just as good in your backyard as it is in the big city. And, when you’re from Bay Ridge, that’s an understatement. With not one but two hustling and bustling shopping strips (among other hidden corridors full of excitement), there is no shortage of bars, clubs and restaurants worthy of a spot on your evening itinerary.

Here’s a list of just some of the best (in our opinion) of what Bay Ridge has to offer when it comes to nightlife:

Bean Post Pub

7525 Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for a true, laid-back, fun time, with tons of beers to choose from, Bean Post Pub is the place for you! Famous for serving the coldest tap beer in the neighborhood, this Fifth Avenue cornerstone also serves up a diverse (and constantly updated) selection of bottled beer. With over 70 different varieties of vices, anything goes at Bean Post. Pair a couple of brews with a front row seat to a big game and a plate of the pub’s famous wings and you’ve got a night out to remember (or not, your choice).

Red White & Brew

8910 Fifth Avenue

At home on the northern tip of Bay Ridge’s famous Fifth Avenue bar scene, Red White & Brew is in a league of its own. The neighborhood-favorite bar, still relatively new to the ‘hood, is perhaps best known for its atmosphere. Pair the watering hole’s impressively nostalgic playlists (who doesn’t love a little ’00s alternative?) with its frequent live performers and occasional DJ spin and it’s plain to see there’s something for everyone at Brew. All that and then-some can be enjoyed either inside (where everything is, you guessed it, pretty patriotic) or outside in the bar’s backyard beer garden. And the brews aren’t too bad either.

Ho’Brah

8618 Third Avenue

Call it a piece of Cali in South Brooklyn. Finding the perfect margarita usually ain’t easy. But Ho’Brah takes away that burden, preparing its delicious cocktails in a bevy of ways to please just about any palate. Ho’Brah also serves deliciously unique – and not all that bad for you! – burritos and tacos which go well with your perfectly crafted drinks. Take all that and throw in a humble and comfortable bar setting (and some good laid back tunes) and you’ve got a neat place to nestle in on a Friday or Saturday night.

Townhouse 275

275 94th Street

At home just off the corner of Third Avenue and 94th Street, Townhouse 275 – a true hidden gem of the neighborhood – dubs itself a speakeasy and, with a happy hour deal that serves up two-for-one everything, we’re certainly big fans. The watering hole, complete with dim but inviting lighting and a fully stocked, old-school looking bar that will make you feel like you’re anywhere but Bay Ridge, Townhouse is truly a treasure. Perfect for date night, or just a low-key hangout with some friends or family, this establishment is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike.

The Kettle Black

8622 Third Avenue

This long-standing Third Avenue cornerstone may be famous for its food (its wings were just voted Best in Brooklyn), but the Kettle Black also holds its own when it comes to unbeatable nightlife. The local watering hole is renowned for offering the best of both worlds: a casual atmosphere come most weeknights and an all-out party come most weekends – all of which are coupled with some really stellar food. With an extensive menu, constant eat and drink specials, a brunch menu and party menu, it’s easy to see why Kettle’s reputation of excellence has stuck around, and why it still stands as one of the best Bay Ridge has to offer.

UNO’s

9201 Fourth Avenue

Now, just hear us out. When asked about Bay Ridge’s bustling nightlife, one’s brain might not automatically go to that famous Chicago-style pizza chain. But, with not one but two happy hours each night (one for after work drinks and another for late night eaters and drinkers), Uno’s is the perfect place either to pregame your big night out, or just to settle in for the evening. Its drink specials – paired with half-price appetizers during said happy hours – are loaded up with flavor and, of course, the right amount of alcohol, making a trip to your favorite family-style restaurant an out-of-left-field, but perfect choice to get the party started.

Lock Yard

9221 Fifth Avenue

Sometimes, you just want to take a good time outside. Recently voted the best beer garden in all of Brooklyn, Lock Yard is your best option. Its 1,300-square-foot heated beer garden is the perfect place to enjoy a nice cold beer and mouthwatering food with friends any time of the year. Lined with picnic tables and surrounded by sprawling trees, it is a one-of-a-kind space in Bay Ridge and is the perfect place for a private event. Take all that and add in its extensive menu of brews and ‘dogs, and you’ve got yourself some plans.

The Wicked Monk

9510 Third Avenue

The second-coming of a longstanding Bay Ridge watering hole (originally at home on Fifth Avenue) has been living up to its namesake at the corner of 95th Street and Third Avenue for quite some time now. The part sports bar, part restaurant, part neighborhood-friendly Irish pub where everyone knows your name serves up over 25 draft beers as well as an extensive menu of eats that brings in locals and out-of-towners alike.

Decorated with the original wood and stained glass of a chapel in Cork, Ireland, The Wicked Monk not only transports you back in time, but it does so with stellar service. Pair its 20 big-screen televisions (all set to the sports games you’re looking to see) with its plethora of live performances from bands big and small (hit band Shillelagh Law is known to pay a frequent visit to the Monk), and there’s something for everybody, every night.