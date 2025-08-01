On the Avenue: Performers add new ‘dimension’ to Summer Stroll

There’s always something new to experience at the Summer Stroll on 3rd!

Just ask any of the thousands of revelers who came to the second installment of the popular summertime tradition, hosted by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MoTA) in partnership with City Councilmember Justin Brannan and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

The July 25 event highlighted Third Avenue from 82nd Street to 68th Street, closing the thoroughfare to vehicular traffic so pedestrians could enjoy an evening of outdoor dining, live music, children’s rides and activities, shopping specials, art exhibits and other attractions “on the avenue.”

Outside Dimensions in Dance, 7603 Third Ave., for instance, large crowds gathered for special performances by students throughout the evening. One memorable dance number was choreographed beautifully to “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins.” The performance featured the use of Poppins’ iconic umbrella as a prop.

Outside Brooklyn Harvest Market, 8102 Third Ave., visitors enjoyed a live performance by talented members of the Regina Opera Company. MoTA board members Sheila Brody and Louis Coluccio were among those we spotted in the crowd enjoying the performance.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. board members Sheila Brody (left) and Louis Coluccio (center) and Maria Ingardia-Brody enjoyed a performance by Regina Opera Company “on the avenue.”

At Saravá Bistro, 6819 Third Ave., patrons enjoyed live music while they dined on delicious Afro-Brazilian fare. Later on in the evening, one very talented member of the bistro’s staff took the mic and performed an incredible rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.”

Live music was also featured outside popular bars and restaurants like Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., and Pour House, 7901 Third Ave.

But bands weren’t the only attractions; there was literally something for everyone, including aspiring Jiu Jitsu masters!

Yes, the crew from Renzo Gracie Bay Ridge Brazilian Jiu Jitsu set up shop “on the avenue” and challenged passersby to try and make a brown belt student submit within 30 seconds. Several brave souls accepted the challenge during our visit, but no one came close to achieving victory.

“I’m just glad I survived!” one challenger said afterward.

At 82nd Street, there were rides and activities for children of all ages to enjoy, and there were plenty of tables filled with discounted items set up outside participating businesses.

The strolls are organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero.

This Friday, Aug. 1, streets will be closed from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue once again; the Aug. 8 event will offer vehicle-free festivities from 82nd Street to 68th Street.

