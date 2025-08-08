On the Avenue: Summer Stroll is fun for the whole family — literally!

Talk about family fun!

This past Friday evening’s installment of the 2025 Summer Stroll on 3rd featured lots of exciting activities, dining and shopping specials, live entertainment and more “on the avenue,” but the best part is that I was able to share it all with members of my own family.

My beautiful wife Monica Viti-Buttacavoli and I attended the event with our little Paperanian Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli, stopping every few feet to say hello to friends and dog owners alike. Everyone was warm and welcoming, which made for a delightful evening.

Monica Viti-Buttacavoli went bargain hunting “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

We also received a surprise visit from my brother Nicholas Buttacavoli, who came in from New Jersey to meet us for a bite to eat at Panino Rustico, a personal favorite. Later on, he and I also stopped by Malone’s Chop House for another, much larger bite.

Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli enjoys some quality time with her uncle Nick at the stroll. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Among the friendly faces we encountered during our evening stroll were the event’s co-coordinators — Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero. They graciously played with Penelope while the missus checked out items for sale at Charmed by JLM. Charmed co-owner Jeanine Condon is a member of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.’s executive board, as is Sheila Brody, who spoke to my wife about new acupuncture treatments available at The Green Spa & Wellness Center.

From left: Charmed by JLM proprietors Lisa Larkin, Melissa Franz and Jeanine Condon pose with Summer Stroll on 3rd Co-Coordinator Christina Cafiero outside the popular boutique. Larkin also serves as co-coordinator of the stroll program. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Speaking of executive board members, we were greeted with a big smile by Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. board member Scott Palma and his lovely wife Gabrielle, who enjoyed an evening stroll before heading off to see the fireworks at Coney Island.

Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. board member Scott Palma and his wife Gabrielle enjoyed the stroll. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Further along the route, which ran from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue, I was thrilled to introduce Penelope to the members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G and their scoutmaster, Shirley Chin. The troop was there to recruit new members and spread the word about some of the wonderful volunteer work they’ve done “on the avenue” and beyond!

Scoutmaster Shirley Chin (far right) and members of Troop 18G recruited new members at the Summer Stroll on 3rd. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

If you haven’t yet attended the Summer Stroll on 3rd events, I encourage you to do for the final installment on Aug. 8, which closes Third Avenue to vehicular traffic from 82nd Street to 68th Street. And be sure to bring the family!

For more photos from this event, see brooklyneagle.com!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!