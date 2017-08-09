Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Hiring begins as open date set for Bensonhurst Target

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo; inset courtesy of Target
Target will open a brand new store in Bensonhurst this year.

The highly-anticipated new Bensonhurst Target has officially set a grand opening date for Wednesday, October 18.

The single-level Target store will be replacing 18th Avenue’s previously long-standing Annie Sez and Mandee stores. The over-20,000-square-foot space, located at 6401 18th Avenue, will house what the coming chain calls a “flexible-format” store that provides consumers with a variety of items.

The store will provide sections for fresh grab-and-go groceries (featuring select kosher items); clothing and apparel; select home items; kids’ and baby care products, health, personal care and beauty products;  electronics, entertainment and sporting goods; and more.

The new location is also hiring.

Interested applicants can apply at another Target location, visit Target.com/careers or attend one of the stores hiring events. Target representatives will be taking applications at hiring events on August 16 from noon to 7 p.m.,  August 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and September 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Point Target (445 Albee Square West) as well as on August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood Fair in Bensonhurst, which will take place at A+ Academy (1766 65th Street).

This new Bensonhurst location is one of 31 “flexible-format” Target developments slated to be constructed in cities over the next three years.

Angelo Cucuzza August 07, 2017 / 09:00PM
Touting the opening of this store as a positive, (at least that is how I interpret it,) is disappointing. These jobs will be low wage, part-time positions that will only help further eliminate mom and pop establishments in the surrounding area. Don't expect me to step foot in this miniature version of the box store retailer that brings little to no value to the community.
Diane August 07, 2017 / 11:56AM
Yeah, and it will turn into a dirty junk store within 6 months
