Hiring begins as open date set for Bensonhurst Target

The highly-anticipated new Bensonhurst Target has officially set a grand opening date for Wednesday, October 18.

The single-level Target store will be replacing 18th Avenue’s previously long-standing Annie Sez and Mandee stores. The over-20,000-square-foot space, located at 6401 18th Avenue, will house what the coming chain calls a “flexible-format” store that provides consumers with a variety of items.

The store will provide sections for fresh grab-and-go groceries (featuring select kosher items); clothing and apparel; select home items; kids’ and baby care products, health, personal care and beauty products; electronics, entertainment and sporting goods; and more.

The new location is also hiring.

Interested applicants can apply at another Target location, visit Target.com/careers or attend one of the stores hiring events. Target representatives will be taking applications at hiring events on August 16 from noon to 7 p.m., August 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and September 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Point Target (445 Albee Square West) as well as on August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood Fair in Bensonhurst, which will take place at A+ Academy (1766 65th Street).

This new Bensonhurst location is one of 31 “flexible-format” Target developments slated to be constructed in cities over the next three years.