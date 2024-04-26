On the Avenue: Adelphi goes ‘purple’ for our military

Surprise! It was me all along.

After more than two years of penning this column anonymously, I’ve decided to come out of hiding, so to speak, and reintroduce myself to the community I’ve loved since I began my career in local journalism more than two decades ago. Bay Ridge has undergone so many changes over the past few years alone that I’m sure many of you may not recognize the byline, but there will be plenty of time to get to know me now that I’m out in the open.

The truth is this has never been about me; hence my anonymity. When I pitched the idea of a weekly column devoted to the business corridors and community groups I’ve become involved in and gotten to know over the years in late 2021, I wanted it to be about them, not me. That goal remains the same, but by linking my name (and contact information) to this space I believe I will be able to highlight even more great happenings “on the avenue.”

With that said, here is the focus of this week’s column: National Purple Up Day at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn!

This annual celebration of military kids and families was held on Monday, April 15 at the historic private school located at 8515 Ridge Blvd. Students, faculty and staff dressed in purple to show support for military families throughout the world, and especially those stationed at Fort Hamilton Army Base. Lower Schoolers created handmade cards and wrote letters to soldiers thanking them for their service.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (far right) poses with some of the Lower Schoolers who created handmade cards and letters for military families on National Purple Up Day, April 15. Their messages were set to be delivered to families stationed at Fort Hamilton Army Base.

“Thank you for being so brave,” a preschooler wrote. “We are safe because of you!” penned a second-grader.

More than 100 heartwarming well wishes were delivered to U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ Brooklyn office, located “on the avenue” at 7716 Third Ave. Office Director Laurie Windsor graciously offered to personally bring them to the army base on the children’s behalf.

Adelphi’s Head of School Iphigenia Romanos was proud of her students for the taking time to create something special for the brave men and women who protect America.

“I am so proud of our Adelphians for participating in National Purple Up Day and for sharing love and kindness with the brave military families stationed at Fort Hamilton,” Romanos said. “April is the Month of the Military Child, and this distinction has allowed Adelphi’s dedicated faculty and staff to focus their lessons on the sacrifices made every day by America’s military families. Our goal was to simply show support for these families and to let them know that they are appreciated always.”

Some of the Lower Schoolers at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn show off their handmade cards before throwing purple balloons into the air in support of military children and families.

In addition to the letters and cards, students of all ages tied purple ribbons onto trees throughout the academy’s grounds and threw dozens of purple balloons high into the sky in unison.

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!