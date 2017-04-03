Man struck in stomach with crossbow while walking along Bay Parkway

Cops say a man was struck in the stomach with a crossbow while walking down a Bensonhurst street late last month.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was struck with the bow by an unknown perp while walking along West 10th Street and Bay Parkway on Friday, March 24 at around 6:14 a.m. Cops say that video surveillance nearby showed a black SUV approach the victim who, moments later, stumbles to the ground, holding his stomach.

The vehicle is said to have then fled eastbound on West 10th Street.

The attack resulted into a puncture wound to the victim’s abdomen and small intestines. He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital for treatment.