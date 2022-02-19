ME rules homicide in poisoning deaths of woman and grandson

A Bensonhurst boy and his grandmother died of poisoning three months apart and the medical examiner is calling it homicide.

On May 24, 2021, EMS took Wilhelm Ducatl, 4, from his home on 65th and West First streets to Maimonides Medical Center. Ducatl had severe stomach pains and died two days later.

His 63-year-old grandmother, Tofoon Man, died in Mount Sinai Hospital of Brooklyn on Feb. 16, 2021 after suffering similar pains.

The chief medical examiner’s office suspected Ducatl had been poisoned. During an investigation by the ME’s office and the NYPD, Man’s body was exhumed and examined.

The ME’s office said Wednesday that it found thallium in both bodies and ruled homicide in both cases.

The investigation is ongoing.