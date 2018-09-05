Brooklyn Army Terminal to Celebrate 100 Years with First-Ever Block Party

The Brooklyn Army Terminal will be holding its first block party on Saturday, September 15.

There’s no party like a Sunset Park party.

Locals are gearing up to celebrate Brooklyn Army Terminal’s (BAT) 100th anniversary with its first ever BAT Block Party.

The free event, slated to be held on Saturday, September 15, will include festivities such as outdoor concert performances, a beer and wine garden, art galleries, interactive video game experiences for the younger set, and food vendors and shops from BAT-based companies.

“We’re so excited for the first ever BAT Block Party,” said Julie Stein, senior vice president, asset management at New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). “This inaugural event will celebrate Brooklyn Army Terminal’s 100th birthday, and will bring together Sunset Park residents, local businesses, and New Yorkers from across the city to celebrate the campus’s commitment to the creation of quality jobs and enjoy the beautiful waterfront public space.”

Stein added that BAT is also celebrating the completion of a major renovation project that has created 500,000 square feet of industrial space for modern manufacturing businesses.

The day, which begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. at 140 58th Street, is geared to all ages and will include something for everyone.

“Attendees can expect a full free day of fun, family-friendly activities down at the waterfront of Sunset Park,” Stein said. “The event will feature tours of BAT’s stunning atrium space, artistic performances from local community groups, a wonderful array of shops by BAT tenants, musical performances, delicious food vendors, a beer garden, kids’ activities and much more. The evening will conclude with a Rooftop Films [screening] on the pier at the end of the night.”

Among the highlights will be art exhibits from resident artists at ArtBuilt and ChaShaMa, shops curated by BAT-based companies like Uncommon Goods, City Saucery and Silly Phillie, and food selections from Mum’s Kitchen among others. the beer and wine garden will feature vendors such as Five Boroughs Brewery and KCBC Brewery.

For the youngsters, there will be kite-making and crafts with the Singing Woods, with NYU Tandon and NYC Media Lab providing an augmented reality experience.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of this historic facility with a strong vision for how the campus will continue to serve the public as one of the most innovative modern industrial campuses in the world,” Stein said.

“We’re also excited to announce the headline musical performances,” she went on, teasing, “We haven’t had such a big musical name at BAT since Elvis Presley deployed from the terminal for his military service. We’re also looking forward to people enjoying the new public waterfront space, and coming back with their families again and again. And of course, for first time BAT visitors, the historic atrium is a must see.”

Free Brooklyn Army Terminal t-shirts and baseball hats will be given to the first 250 guests. To register for free tickets and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LVvuU1.