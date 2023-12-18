On the Avenue: Celebs, activists honored at annual Maimonides gala

Members of the Maimonides Health community came together “on the avenue” last week for their annual Community for Kids Benefit Gala at El Caribe Country Club, raising upwards of $200,000 in the process, organizers said. The proceeds go toward the Maimonides Pediatric Trauma Center.

“That makes more than a million dollars we’ve raised over the past eight years,” event Co-Chair Frank Naccarato told us, adding that ever since the trauma center was built in 2016, “thousands of children’s lives were saved.”

Attendees at the gala included Maimonides Health leadership, Maimonides Children’s Hospital clinical leaders and team members, community organization partners and donors.

In addition, several honorees were celebrated for contributions to the hospital’s mission. They included Hon. Patricia DiMango, who also serves as one of three judges on Amazon Freevee’s “Tribunal Justice,” created by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Most recently, DiMango was a judge on the Emmy-nominated series “Hot Bench.” Legendary radio host Joe Causi was also honored alongside Erminia Rivera, who currently serves as vice chair on the Board of Trustees at Maimonides; Stephen Ferdinando, president of Richmond Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc.; and Joshua Aglio, Maimonides vice president, facilities + support services, engineering.

“This event brings the community together, and develops a certain sense of awareness about what we have here in Brooklyn,” Naccarato explained. “If, God forbid, something does happen to a child, they don’t have to travel outside of Brooklyn to get help; everything is right here in our backyard.”

Pictured (left to right) are Community for Kids award winners Josh Aglio, Stephen Ferdinando, Brian Long, Frank Naccarato, Bart Allegretti, John DeLosa, Hon. Patricia DiMango, Erminia Rivera, Albert C. Corhan Sr., Paul DiSpirito and Joe Causi. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Other honorees included Pediatric Community Service Award winners from the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge and Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn.

Kiwanians Bart Allegretti, John DeLosa, Paul DiSpirito and event co-chairs Naccarato and Brian Long were recognized by Acting Club President Thomas Aellis for their ongoing commitment to the health and welfare of children of the community. Aellis also introduced Adelphi’s honoree, Albert C. Corhan Sr., who serves as the esteemed private school’s director of academy operations and is also a Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club member.

A large contingent from both organizations was on hand to celebrate the winners.

Naccarato also noted that within one year Maimonides will have completed construction on a new pediatric emergency room on its main campus at 10th Avenue and 49th Street. This will be Brooklyn’s first free-standing children’s emergency facility.

“I also wanted to point out that all funds raised in the past 8 years will go toward naming the lobby of the children’s hospital (Community for Kids) after the annual event,” Naccarato said. “And all future fundraising at the Community for Kids annual event will continue to go toward the pediatric trauma center.”

— Wayne Daren Schneiderman contributed to this report

For more on this event, see the full article by Wayne Daren Schneiderman!