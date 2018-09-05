Coney Island Parachute Jump Lights T.E.A.L. for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

For the fourth year in a row, Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation, also known as, T.E.A.L., kicked off the beginning of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month by lighting up a beloved Brooklyn landmark.

On Saturday, September 1, the non-profit organization joined friends, family and supporters at the foot of Coney Island’s storied Parachute Jump, 1000 Surf Avenue, to light it teal in the name of ovarian cancer awareness.

T.E.A.L. CEO Pamela Esposito-Amery and her sister, the late Louisa McGregor, co-founded T.E.A.L. in 2009.

“We’re both born and raised in Brooklyn so it’s always exciting to have anything lit up in the borough of Brooklyn,” said Esposito-Amery after last year’s lighting. “It’s really nice just to have Brooklyn shine for ovarian cancer.”

According to Esposito-Amery, events such as the lighting help spread the word. “The mission is to spread awareness of ovarian cancer, raise funds for medical research and support survivors,” she explained. “By lighting a monument, it might get women to a doctor earlier and save lives. We had lots of volunteers, survivors and families affected by diseases.”

The landmark’s LED technology also allowed the Parachute Jump to spell out T.E.A.L.

Special to this year’s lighting was a partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones – and an award for the group’s fearless leader.

“This year we also had the support of the Brooklyn Cyclones,” Esposito-Amery said, adding that, alongside allowing T.E.A.L. to have a table at the Saturday night game, the CEO herself was given a “Winning Woman” award on the field.

Teaming up with the Cyclones was extra special to Esposito-Amery, who also threw out the first pitch.

“They made announcements during the first inning and when the Parachute Jump was lit, the announcer told everybody to look,” she said. “I was very honored to be a part of that. The Brooklyn Cyclones really went above and beyond to help spread our message.”

September, she said, is just as special.

“September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month so it’s really great to be able to kick that off in Coney Island,” she said. “It helps us raise awareness for all women and men affected by it.”

“This is an extraordinary organization made up of courageous people that has turned pain into purpose in order to save lives,” wrote Councilmember Mark Treyger on social media after attending the lighting, which he said he is “honored” to do each year.

“Ovarian cancer is a disease that is rarely detected early and has plagued too many families,” he went on. “That’s why it is so important to raise awareness and educate families about early detection measures.”

According to Esposito-Amery, the strongest weapon in the fight against ovarian cancer is education.

“There’s no screening test,” she stressed. “So, one of the most important things is education and awareness.”

Esposito-Amery urges everyone to visit T.E.A.L.’s website, www.telleveryamazinglady.org, for a list of signs and symptoms.

“Our message is in our name,” she said. “It’s all about telling every amazing lady.”

T.E.A.L. will also be hosting its milestone 10th annual Walk/5K Run on Saturday, September 8, beginning at the Prospect Park Bandshell, Ninth Street and Prospect Park West.

For 5K runners, the cost to participate is $30; $25 for walkers. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.tealwalk.org/brooklyn.

The group has already raised more than $100,000 towards its $250,000 goal.

In addition to the Parachute Jump, Brooklyn Borough Hall will be lighting teal for T.E.A.L. through the night of the walk.