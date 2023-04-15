Brannan hopes to open eyes to importance of organ donation

Bay Ridge Councilmember Justin Brannan hit a truly inspirational note with his most recent e-blast.

Brannan, who was diagnosed with keratoconus — a rare eye disease that can lead to blindness — in his late 30s, ultimately received a cornea transplant in his left eye “that completely changed (his) life.” In his e-blast, sent out earlier this afternoon, he discussed the importance of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day (April 14), a day to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

“I want to share my story, and encourage you to consider signing up to become an organ donor,” Brannan wrote. “You can literally save lives.”

Brannan’s story was also shared on social media by the New York City Council to help raise awareness.

Image courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

Brannan has worked and continues to work tirelessly to pass legislation providing free eye exams and glasses to low-income New Yorkers, as not everyone has access to quality vision care, he noted.

“Vision impairment can be chaotic; the everyday activities you take for granted become impossible,” Brannan said. “Basic eye care is a fundamental need, not a luxury. (And) in the greatest city in the world, no one should be too poor to see.”

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.