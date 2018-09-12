Cops Seek Perp in Bay Ridge Slaying, Victim Might Have Been Stabbed

Grei Frasheri, 23, has been identified as the victim of Friday's fatal Bay Ridge shooting, though its unclear just how he was killed.

A man was murdered in Bay Ridge in the middle of rush hour, and it’s still unclear whether he was shot or stabbed.

According to a police source, on Friday, September 7 at around 6 p.m., at 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue, a fight broke out during which the victim, identified as Grei Frasheri, 23, was killed.

Cops initially said that Frasheri had been fatally shot in the neck/chest area; a report in the Sept. 12 Daily News cited the cause of death as stabbing, and noted that cops originally thought that Frasheri had been shot to death because of the presence of shell casings in the area.

Frasheri was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

According to Councilmember Justin Brannan, Frasheri is Albanian born.

He was waked at Clavin Funeral Home in Bay Ridge. Mourners remembered him on an online guestbook. One wrote, “My second son rest with the angels in heaven u r a wonderful young man who help everybody I will miss you forever in my heart rest in peace love u grei.”

Another wrote: “Your smile was contagious, your laughter made us all laugh….Thank you for being you and sharing a piece of your soul with me.”

Frasheri’s Facebook page was edited to contain the following sentiment: “We hope people who love Grei will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life.”

Police are looking for the perps, who, the source said, may have fled in a silver SUV with TLC plates, and as of Tuesday, September 11 had extra resources from the Detective Bureau working on identifying suspects. The source added that cops are, “confident that we will have something soon.”

“Grei’s family is begging for the public’s help in finding the shooter,” Brannan wrote on his Facebook Page.

The NYPD is offering $2,500 for information regarding the homicide.

Brannan is offering an additional $1,000 reward.

“I am adding $1,000 of my own money to the reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of Grei Frasheri,” Brannan said. “Our message needs to be crystal clear: This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community. I don’t care what the circumstances are – you will not murder someone on the streets of my district and get away with it. Not now, not ever.”

Anyone with information in being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.