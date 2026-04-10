Operation Cleanup a success at historic Denyse Wharf

Soldiers based at Fort Hamilton and Marine Reservists from the 6th Communication Battalion at Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field recently mustered at Bay Ridge’s Denyse Wharf to remove debris and do a general cleanup in preparation for the grand celebration of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4.

The cleanup nears completion.

Crew members haul away debris and garbage.

Fort Hamilton Army Garrison Commander Melissa Cantwell handed out appreciation certificates.



The United States Semiquincentennial will include a major maritime launch into New York Harbor featuring tall ships from around the world, a Fleet Week parade of ships plus an International Naval Review, all sailing past historic Denyse Wharf and Fort Hamilton.

Denyse Wharf has a direct link to the Battle of Brooklyn and America’s fight for freedom. During the revolution, the site was used by reportedly 20,000 British and Hessian soldiers who came ashore on Aug. 22, 1776. In 1783 they used it to evacuate their forces.

Fort Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison Commander Melissa Cantwell thanked the joint-service cleanup crew and presented them with citations for their commitment.

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Sunday, March 29 was National Vietnam Veterans Day and its 51st anniversary, but here in New York it was commemorated by the United War Veterans Council (UWVC) on Saturday, March 28. First, in front of Fraunces Tavern, 54 Pearl St., the names of 1,744 New Yorkers lost in service were read. Then followed a flag-raising and procession at Evacuation Day Plaza adjacent to 26 Broadway. And finally a large wreath was placed at Vietnam Veterans Plaza at 55 Water St.

Vietnam veteran Lee Anderson brings forth his wreath.



March 28, 2026



United War Veterans Council

https://www.uwvc.org/ Fort Hamilton Army Garrison Commander Melissa Cantwell watches the ceremonies.

People gather to mark National Vietnam Veterans Day.

The NYC Dept. of Veterans Services presents its wreath.

A West Point Band member plays “Taps.”

Photos courtesy of Joe Sinnott (UWV)



March 28, 2026



United War Veterans Council

https://www.uwvc.org/ Marines gave a 21-gun salute.

Marines gave a 21-gun salute.

The center of the New York Vietnam Veterans Plaza.

Mark Otto with NYC Commissioner Yesenia Mata.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

A Gold Star Mom addresses the audience.



March 28, 2026



United War Veterans Council

https://www.uwvc.org/ Gold Star Mothers in attendance.

Vietnam veteran Joseph G. Graham receives his award from Mark Otto.

People gather to mark National Vietnam Veterans Day.



The proceedings at the plaza included an Army ROTC Color Guard from Fordham University, which presented the Colors. Fort Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison Chaplain Patrick Lime gave the invocation. “Taps” was played an Army musician.

Mark Otto, president and executive director of the UWVC, emceed the agenda. Guest speakers included Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new Veterans Service Commissioner Yesenia Mata, a reserve US Army captain. The prestigious Patrick L. Gualtieri Service to Vietnam Veterans Award was presented to Joseph G. Graham.

Also in attendance at the ceremonies were Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Melissa Cantwell and former Fort Hamilton Deputy Garrison Commander Lee Anderson, a Vietnam veteran and for many years also head of the Fort Hamilton High School Army Junior ROTC program, and currently a member and officer of Brooklyn Rolling Thunder.

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The Brooklyn Chapter of the DAR is holding a trivia fund-raiser on Sunday, May 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. According to DAR Chapter Regent Kathy Fontaine it’s to benefit the Brooklyn chapter and the Battle of Brooklyn 250th commemoration. The event is open to the public and they are offering fun trivia and door prizes. Tickets are $23.18 and are available via Eventbrite.com.

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We’re popping on our ball cap as public relations director for the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, to remind one and all about the Sunday, April 26, 14th benefit fund-raiser hosted by the United Military Veterans of Kings County at the Salty Dog Bar and Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave. It’s for the 159th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade on May 25. The event kicks off at noon with eight bands on the program.