Fundraiser to Be Held at Fort Ham for Local Student

Emily Mitchell, a 10-year-old girl, with a hopeful smile and a bright demeanor who lives at Fort Hamilton, is trying to win her battle with fanconi anemia, and with your help, there’s a chance.

On September 21, the Fort Hamilton Community Spouses Foundation and the Fanconi Anemia Research Foundation (FARF) will be hosting a casino night at the Fort Hamilton Community Club, and their mission is to save Emily’s life.

Fanconi anemia is a rare disease that weakens the DNA, resulting in the growth of tumors and an increase risk of developing cancer.

Emily’s mother, Tricia Mitchell, started raising money for FARF a year after Emily’s diagnosis. She started off small with garage sales and selling bracelets, then later hosted a golf tournament when she was based in Hawaii.

She said she hoped the casino night could both “raise awareness for Fanconi Anemia and raise at least $10,000 for FARF, an organization founded in 1989 which funds scientific research searching for a cure, and provides information and support for families afflicted with FA.

“I want Emily to know her community is supporting her in her battle with FA and that her parents are trying hard to help find a cure,” Mitchell continued.

According to the FARF website, the group has recently started gene therapy trials, including two new ones, utilizing metformin (Dana Farber Cancer Research Center) and quercetin (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital).

Emily attends P.S 264, and the school has made quite an impact as well. Not only are the staff and PTA members coming to the event, they’ve been promoting it with flyers. Last year, the school was able to raise $2,000 for FARF.

The casino night will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The event is 18+.

Because it’s on the base, everyone is required to bring ID and pass a basic background check. Tickets are $75; $60 for members of the military, Fort Hamilton Community Club members and first responders.

The general public can also buy $60 tickets with the promo code “PS264” at fundraise.fanconi.org/cureforemily, and with every ticket, you’ll receive 10 raffle tickets. Some of the prizes include a four-night stay at a lake house in New Hampshire, a week summer camp from Poly Prep, an iPod, and restaurant gift certificates from local eateries.

Those who can’t make it, can donate at https://bit.ly/2QmadX7.