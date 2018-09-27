Locals Lend Helping Hand in Wake of Bay Ridge Resident’s Death

A memorial has been made at the corner of 92nd Street and Fifth Avenue where Ronald Shammas (inset) was killed.

A grieving Bay Ridge family is getting a helping hand thanks to the neighborhood.

Following the death of 61-year-old Bay Ridge resident Ronald Shammas, who was killed in a car crash Saturday, Sept. 22, friends, neighbors and strangers alike are stepping in to help his family.

Shammas, died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel and losing control of his vehicle while driving eastbound on 92nd Street. He collided with another car while making a right turn onto Fifth Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been created on his family’s behalf with all donations going to paying for Shammas’ funeral services.

In just four days, 72 people have helped raise more than $6,000 towards its $10,000 goal.

The page features a YouTube video displaying several photos of Shammas with his children.

“He was driving from another day of work when the unexpected happened,” the video reads. “Ron had a major heart attack behind the wheel which led to a fatal car accident. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors did everything they could. But Ron didn’t make it.”

The video also explains the impact the accident has had on Shammas’ family.

“His kids had to find out unexpectedly that their beloved father had passed away,” it read on. “Ron was a good man with a huge heart. His three kids meant everything to him.”

“On behalf of the Kettle, Tuscany, and Ho Brah we offer our deepest condolences,” wrote one donator, calling Shammas “a sweetheart of a man.” “We all loved Ron very much and will miss him dearly.”

Sources say Shammas was a delivery driver for a number of local eateries.

Another called him “the best Santa ever.”

“His kindness went far above his annual red suit,” the commenter wrote. “May his beloved children keep his spirit close them always. . .Every conversation with your dad started [and] ended with you! God bless you all in this time of great sorrow.”

The page’s video also makes a statement.

“Ron didn’t get the chance to say goodbye or I love you one last time,” it reads. “Let this story be a reminder to us all that life is precious, and while alive and able, let us love with all our heart.

“Although we can’t bring Ron back, we can keep him in our hearts and prayers and we can do our best to support his family,” the video concludes.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/ron-shammas-memorial-fund.