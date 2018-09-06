NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island Continues to Reap Accolades for its Health Care

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island has been receiving high praise for its health services since its rebuilding and rebirth after the devastating effects of Hurricane Sandy.

The former Coney Island Hospital has been recognized as a “High Performing” hospital in heart failure according to a ranking by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year. The recognition signifies that the hospital performed significantly better in heart failure than the national average for hospitals.

“It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our high-quality care for heart failure,” said William Brown, chief executive officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. “We see the recognition in our patients’ faces for the compassionate and expert care we provide every day. This external recognition reaffirms the high quality of our care.”

And this all follows the Aug. 22 opening of a new state-of-the-art outpatient diagnostic center and women’s health imaging suite. Brown had hosted the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony explaining that it had taken a long time for the hospital to recover from Hurricane Sandy and how the new suite represents the resiliency of the hospital and the community as a whole.

“NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island has been committed to providing high-quality medical care since the hospital initially opened and served as a first aid station in 1875,” said Brown. “We have never veered from that commitment, even when tested by natural disasters such as Superstorm Sandy, which flooded the hospital and devastated the surrounding areas in 2012.”

The Outpatient Diagnostic Center/Women’s Health imaging suite reflects a $9.5 million investment in construction and new technologies—funding provided through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to mitigate damage experienced in 2012 during Superstorm Sandy.

In the U.S. News & World Report article, the hospital received an evaluation of “excellent” for survival rate. It also received an “excellent” rating for how often patients are discharged directly home instead of to another facility and for the volume of heart failure patients—a higher number of patients is associated with better outcomes.

“We know heart disease is a leading cause of death in Coney Island,” said Tom Melillo, director of marketing, communications and public affairs. “This chronic disease requires lifelong management, but receiving the correct treatment can improve your chances of strengthening your heart and living longer.”