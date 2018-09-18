NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island Introduces State-of-the-Art Patient Meal Delivery System

Last month NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island became the first public hospital to introduce a revolutionary new meal delivery system, when it rolled out 23 state-of-the-art food delivery carts that are equipped with a refrigerator and a low-temperature convection oven.

With this new advanced system, hot food maintains its temperature for 50 minutes while in the unit, which allows ample time for delivery from the hospital’s kitchen to patient rooms. In addition to keeping hot foods moist, the convection oven also expands menu options over the old system.

Manufactured by Dinex, the Thermal Aire III carts are equipped with technology that ensures food reaches hospital patients at optimal temperatures and maintains its nutritious elements.

“At NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island we take pride in providing patients with healthy meals,” said Whitney Ahneman, MS, RD, CDE, clinical nutrition manager. “The Dinex system enhances patient enjoyment of the food, and, as a result, we have seen patients become more in tune with their nutrition therapy.”

The Thermal Aire III cart and docking station system will save time and production costs, thanks to its more efficient meal delivery process. Each cart combines a convection oven for hot food at 220°F on one side and ventilated refrigerator for cold food as low as 33°F on the other side.

Even with the technology, the cart is relatively lightweight, simplifying its management. The carts are also easy to clean and sanitize, with all components readily accessible. Real-time monitoring is built into each docking station.

“The new system benefits both patients and staff,” said Dorothy Ramsay-Burton, MS, CDN, director of food and nutrition services. “Hearing many patients express their enjoyment of the food is extremely rewarding to staff members.”

The launch at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island is the start of the second wave of implementation, which will also include NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, /Jacobi and /Kings County.

“We recognize the important role that proper nutrition plays in helping the body heal,” said William Brown, chief executive officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. “With our new food system, patients are presented with nutritious food products that are appealing to the eyes, touch and most importantly, taste buds.”