South Shore keeps Fort Hamilton off the board

Former teammates of the Brooklyn United and the Renegades youth football teams: Javon St. John (#2), Corliss Simpson (#15), Marquis Willoughby (#1), Darius Thompson (#7) and Nicholas Wynter (#25) had a post game reunion after South Shore’s 34-0 win over Fort Hamilton.

South Shore 34 Fort Hamilton 0

Not only was the South Shore Viking offense “quick off the ball” to score four touchdowns and two field goals against Fort Hamilton, but the Viking defense was also “quick” to stop the Tigers’ offensive advances in a 34-0 rout in Canarsie.

While the Vikings accumulated 432 total offensive yards, the Tigers were held in check for only 56 yards for all four quarters.

“We’re going to take something away from this game,” said Fort Hamilton Assistant Coach Reggie Williams. “This loss will be something to build on.”

Citing the need for the Tigers to ramp up their drills in practice, Williams acknowledged that this season will be difficult for the team since their home field is under renovation and daily practices must be held at a makeshift site down at Shore Road, a considerable distance from the school.

To start the game, the Tigers held the Vikings to a 12-yard field goal on their initial possession in the first quarter, until the South Shore floodgates opened up in the second quarter.

After his interception, Zuberi Mobley followed his mid field catch with a 10-yard touchdown run to give South Shore a 10-0 lead. Brandon Smith then kicked a 15-yard field goal and Dangeliq Dyce scored on a 20-yard run to put the Vikings up 20-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Vikings came out strong on their first possession as Mobley scored his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run down the sideline. South Shore continued to hold Fort Hamilton scoreless into the fourth quarter for the 34-0 win as Jaquervious Sam scored from the six-yard line.

After breaking down the game and identifying areas for improvement by some of the Tiger captains, the consensus was that the offensive line needs to work on a consistent “push” to open holes for the running backs, while the defense needs to make tackles that wrap up and stop the opposition.

“They have to realize that the season is a different leg of a marathon that they have to learn from each week,” said Coach Williams. “Yes we’ve got poor practice conditions for this season, but the kids have to make the most of what we have and commit to improve.”

On Saturday September 22 the 1-1 Tigers take on 0-2 Boys High at the New Utrecht High School field for their second home game of the season.