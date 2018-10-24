Maimonides’ 12th Annual Ride2Live Breaks Records, Raises $40K for Breast Cancer Center

The 12th annual Ride2Live hit the pavement on Sunday, Oct. 14 to help raise awareness for breast cancer and funds for the Maimonides Breast Cancer Center.

Hosted by the center, in partnership with Bikers of Brooklyn, the event takes place each year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The benefit is led — both figuratively by organizing and literally by bike — by Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of the Department of Surgery at Maimonides and director of the center.

Borgen, a proud motorcycle rider himself, led the tour, which kicked off at the Gilbert Rivera Pavilion (home to the center), 745 64th St., and ended at MCU Park, 1904 Surf Ave., through the streets of Brooklyn.

More than 400 pink-clad bikers — nearly double the turnout from previous years — traversed through the borough’s most scenic neighborhoods, all with police escort.

“We had a record turnout for our Ride2Live this year, and what a great testament that is to the overwhelming support of the entire borough of Brooklyn,” said Borgen. “Events like this ensure that we are getting the word out to as many people as possible that world-class cancer care is available right here in Brooklyn.”

Borgen started Ride2Live in 2006 to raise awareness about the center—which not enough people know about, he said—mammograms, and the borough’s breast cancer rates.

A lively after-party at MCU Park featured live music, a barbecue and the crowd-favorite “Cars Against Cancer” exotic car show.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 200,000 cases of invasive breast cancer occur annually in the United States.

This year’s Ride2Live raised more than $40,000.