Man Wanted for Ellenville Shooting, Armed Robbery in Bay Ridge Arrested in Park Slope

The man cops say shot at several police officers in a hospital in Ellenville Friday and robbed a Bay Ridge deli at gunpoint Monday has been arrested.

Authorities say that, on Monday, Oct. 1, 42-year-old Joshua Stuart — who on Friday, Sept. 28 shot at several officers at Ellenville Regional Hospital — entered a smoke shop near Third Avenue and 83rd Street, approached a 29-year-old male employee, took out a gun and grabbed his wallet, which had $50 and a credit card inside.

According to police, the suspect then fled the scene in a 2005 Honda Pilot with the New York plate BVX-2687. No injuries were reported.

Later that evening, Stuart was spotted near a supermarket on Third Street between Second and Third Avenues where he was apprehended by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the 78th Precinct.

The NYPD and New York State Police say that the suspect was also seen in the Sunset Park area, as well as Flatbush, where he is said to have relatives.

Ellenville police described Stuart as being 5-foot-8 and about 155 pounds.

On Tuesday, Stuart was walked out of the 68th Precinct.

He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.