Walk to School Day Marked in Bay Ridge

District 20 students who live a reasonable walking distance from their schools were asked to walk to school rather than being driven on Wednesday, Oct. 10 as part of National Walk to School Day.

Locally, P.S. 127 and P.S. 264 participated in the national walk-to-school, which also encouraged participating students to create a plan of action by mapping out their route beforehand and estimating the time it would take to arrive at school on time.

In addition, all 486 students at P.S. 264, 371 89th St., were given a pedometer — funded by the PTA and Mighty Milers running program — to wear to track their steps during the week as part of an effort to promote pedestrian awareness.

Students at P.S. 127, 7805 Seventh Ave., have been working on pedestrian and traffic awareness since last spring when they attended an assembly on street smarts sponsored by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

According to B.R.A.K.E.S. (Bay Ridge Advocates Keeping Everyone Safe), which promoted the national day of awareness on social media — fifth graders at P.S. 127 have also been invited by the DOT to participate in its “We’re Walking Here!” competition, for which they will design and create Public Safety Announcements, or PSAs, for safer streets.

“How will you support these students? Will you choose to walk instead of driving?,” asked B.R.A.K.E.S. on Facebook. “Will you keep a careful eye for pedestrians crossing the streets this week?”