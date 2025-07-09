On the Avenue: Troop 18G honors 2nd Eagle Scout

Fly, Eagles, fly!

Members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G gathered inside Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s Meletia Hall on Sunday, June 22 for the troop’s second straight Eagle Court of Honor ceremony honoring one of their own.

Nicole Tan achieved the coveted and extremely rare rank of Eagle Scout after organizing a coat drive to help those in need during the cold winter months. She was congratulated by fellow troop member Kelly Chin, who achieved the rank last year.

Scouting leader Jack Walsh of the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA), who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1971, spoke about Tan’s achievement.

“I had the great honor of being on Nicole’s board of review and she didn’t do well, she did extraordinarily well,” he said. “Only 4 percent of our young men and women in scouting become Eagle Scouts … that’s the future. This is the future, what we’re doing here.”

Scouting leader Jack Walsh shows off a photo from his Eagle Scout Court of Honor in 1971 after presenting Tan with a medal and patches commemorating her achievement.

Walsh presented Tan with a special patch and medal from NESA to commemorate her accomplishment.

Tan also received awards and citations from local elected officials including Councilmember Justin Brannan, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and state Sen. Stephen Chan, who was in attendance and congratulated Tan on her achievement in person.

Tan was gracious in her remarks, thanking her parents for their patience and support while reflecting on the deep impact Scouting has made on her.

“The volunteering we did along the way helped me realize how meaningful it is to commit to something bigger than myself, Tan said. “I began to understand what it means to give back, to give to the community that has given so much to us.”

Indeed, Troop 18G has been seen volunteering “on the avenue” regularly since its formation in 2023. Members have marched in local parades, assisted in cleanups like the one recently organized by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., led the Pledge of Allegiance at Community Board 10 meetings and participated in projects like Tan’s that have made a real impact on local families in need.

Troop 18G Scoutmaster Shirley Chin (center) is flanked by her troop’s Eagle Scouts — Nicole Tan (left) and Kelly Chin.

Shirley Chin serves as scoutmaster of Troop 18G, which is part of the recently rebranded Boy Scouts of America and is open to all girls from sixth through 12th grade. Meetings take place every Tuesday evening at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy.

Members of Troop 18G, led by Scoutmaster Shirley Chin (far right), surround and congratulate Eagle Scout Nicole Tan (center) on her accomplishment.

Now boasting more than a dozen members, Troop 18G is looking to continue to grow and thrive. With two more Scouts aiming to achieve the coveted Eagle rank next year, Chin said the future looks bright.

“We have two girls who are looking to earn the rank next year, which is incredible,” Chin said. “It’s pretty rare, what we’re doing, and it’s very special. As Jack said, this is the future!”

For more information on how you can join, email [email protected].

