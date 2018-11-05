Inactive Grenades Spark Sunday Night Bay Ridge Bomb Scare

A batch of inert grenades found at a Bay Ridge home Sunday night led to the temporary evacuation of at least a few residents and a “level 1 mobilization” of the NYPD’s Bomb Squad.

The inactive devices – which, sources say, were left behind by previous tenants – were discovered by the landlord of a home near the corner of Narrows Avenue and 71st Street just before 7 p.m.

FDNY and EMS were on the scene as a precaution, as were state Sen. Marty Golden and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Brannan said the grenades in question were about six or seven “collectible hand grenades – the type you can buy in a military surplus store.”

A police source told this paper that the grenades were “inert,” and were “disposed of by the bomb squad.”

Police gave the all-clear about an hour later.